Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Professor Nick Klomp, Vice-Chancellor, Central Queensland University. Supplied
Professor Nick Klomp, Vice-Chancellor, Central Queensland University. Supplied
News

CQU cracks top 2% of universities worldwide in 2021 rankings

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
10th Jun 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 11:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CENTRAL Queensland University has cracked the illustrious top 2 per cent of universities globally, according to 2021 rankings.

Based on research, international staff and student ratios, and reputation among academics and employers, the QS World University Rankings elevate the university into the top 600 worldwide for the first time.

CQU Vice-Chancellor Professor Nick Klomp said the achievement was a significant milestone in the university's journey to become Australia's most student-centred university.

He said it was immensely satisfying to see the university's hard work in teaching, research and reputation pay off.

"CQUniversity was previously ranked in the top 650 of the QS rankings, and this improved standing demonstrates our continued commitment to research, teaching and, of course, our students," Prof Klomp said.

"It should also be noted that the hard work we are putting in now is not just contributing to an increase in our rankings, but it is also having tremendous impact on the communities in which we serve.

"To be in the top 600 speaks volumes about CQU's growth and momentum as an institution."

This week CQU was also ranked in the top 8.5 per cent of 20,000 universities worldwide in the Center for World University Rankings' new list for 2020-21.

"This is another outstanding achievement that should be celebrated," Prof Klomp said.

The tertiary sector has been battling with the economic fallout of COVID-19, and CQUniversity has not been immune.

Last month it was announced almost 100 CQU staff members will lose their jobs after it had already offered 197 voluntary redundancies, closed three campuses including Biloela and implemented pay cuts and pay rise freezes.

Nine positions will be lost at the Gladstone campus, including seven voluntary separations and two proposed 'forced separations'.

The university is predicting a budget shortfall of more than $100 million this year.

Former Gladstone Associate Vice-Chancellor Owen Nevin accepted a redundancy package in April.

More Stories

cquniversty education qld universities
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        M'boro CBD street blocked off after cafe fire

        premium_icon M'boro CBD street blocked off after cafe fire

        Breaking The fire is believed to have started about 8.15am

        Butchulla elder fighting to make movement matter

        premium_icon Butchulla elder fighting to make movement matter

        News ‘Being Aboriginal was not a ticket to an easy life’

        Aussies to face harsh new job reality

        Aussies to face harsh new job reality

        News Fears Australia will return to previous “harsh” measures

        Why shark attacks should not deter us from the beach

        premium_icon Why shark attacks should not deter us from the beach

        Environment Australia's oceans are a far safer environment than our roads

        • 10th Jun 2020 10:17 AM