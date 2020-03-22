Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A recreational fisher in Hervey Bay has been fined $5,000 and ordered to pay restitution after admitting to interfering with commercial crab pots and illegally selling mud crabs
A recreational fisher in Hervey Bay has been fined $5,000 and ordered to pay restitution after admitting to interfering with commercial crab pots and illegally selling mud crabs
News

Crab pot pincher gets nipped with $5000 fine

Glen Porteous
22nd Mar 2020 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RECREATIONAL fisher in Hervey Bay has been fined $5000 and ordered to pay restitution after admitting to interfering with commercial crab pots and illegally selling mud crabs.

The man was caught after Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol officers began investigating reports of people interfering with commercial crab apparatus in March 2019.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said officers intercepted the man’s boat on the Mary River and found five mud crabs on board.

“The man admitted they were unlawfully taken from five commercial crab pots. An investigation revealed that commercial crab pots possessed by the man were removed from the Mary River unlawfully,” Mr Furner said.

The Maryborough Magistrates Court also ordered the man to pay $560 in restitution to the commercial fisher for the loss of his catch and pots.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: What to expect in wake of water supply trouble

        premium_icon UPDATE: What to expect in wake of water supply trouble

        Breaking Many Maryborough residents are without water with Council and Wide Bay Water investigating

        Caring Keri helps isolated Bay residents

        premium_icon Caring Keri helps isolated Bay residents

        News Via social media requests, volunteers are delivering essentials like groceries and...

        Year 5 student hits right notes with kindness

        premium_icon Year 5 student hits right notes with kindness

        News A little bit of kindness goes along way at Sandy Strait Sate School.

        Hospital chiefs step up protective COVID-19 measures

        premium_icon Hospital chiefs step up protective COVID-19 measures

        News Wide Bay’s hospital chiefs will limit visitor numbers and use a “drive-through”...