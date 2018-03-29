Crack open lots of fun at the Easter Fair

EGGS-PERT: Tilly Paterson had her eye on the prize during last year's Easter egg hunt at the Toogoom Easter Fair.

A CRACKER of a fair will bring the spirit of Easter to Toogoom on Good Friday.

Toogoom and District Community Association's events co-ordinators Wendy Lawrence and Irene Wardley said children could let their creative juices flow at the Toogoom Easter Fair, with the biggest attractions being free crafts and traditional Easter activities for all ages.

Mrs Lawrence said children could get hands-on with creating their own Easter bonnets and colouring activities in the craft shed, decorate cupcakes, and take part in the Easter egg hunt and novelty races.

Parents can check out the market stalls or grab a bite to eat from the food stalls.

"The craft shed will be full to the brim with hats and masks for the children to decorate so they can participate in the Easter bonnet parade," Mrs Lawrence said.

"There will be market stalls filled with local craft for people to see and buy.

"The children will be kept busy with traditional Easter games, the egg and spoon race, sack races and of course the Easter egg hunt.

"There is a colouring-in competition and lots of other fun things to do including decorate a cupcake."

New to this year's program is a high tea with home-made cakes and slices and a Taste of Toogoom jam and relish competition.

Entries must be received by 9am and will be tasted and judged by restaurant owners Ian and Toni from the Salty Squid at 9.30am.

"People can enter with a home-made jam or marmalade or a relish or chutney for a $1 entry fee," Mrs Lawrence said.

"The high tea will be available along with all the usual foods the community ladies sell from the Tennis Shed."

She said the event was run solely by volunteers for the benefit of the community, with no charge for any of the activities.

"This event is only made possible with the help of the amazing volunteers and it is truly the spirit of the community working together.

"At the moment the association is raising funds for an extension to the community hall to install inside toilet facilities."

The fair will be held at the Toogoom Hall on Toogoom Rd on March 30, from 8am-1pm. Entry forms for the Tastes of Toogoom are at the Toogoom Convenience Store and the Salty Squid or phone Wendy on 0437936951 or Diana on 0428633043.

Stall site bookings can be made on 0447100733.