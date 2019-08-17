CRACKDOWN: Council tackles slack petowners

BE RESPONSIBLE: Kym Stapleton with Koda and Frankie who walk the off-leash beach daily. He believes owners need to take more responsibility for their pet's behaviour.

BE RESPONSIBLE: Kym Stapleton with Koda and Frankie who walk the off-leash beach daily. He believes owners need to take more responsibility for their pet's behaviour. Blake Antrobus

COUNCIL has kept its promise to crackdown on irresponsible pet owners after the savage mauling death of a toy poodle that was attacked on a Pialba beach in September.

Just days after eight-year-old Freddy was mauled to death by an unrestrained dog in an on-leash beach area, council increased beach patrols and signage.

In its 2019-20 budget, it allocated funds to employ seven new animal services staff, two new animal management officers and three cadets.

Fraser Coast Regional Council executive manager regulatory services Megan Savill said the appointment of additional staff will mean improved opening hours and response capabilities and increased patrols during peak seasons or times of need.

"Council is currently finalising the recruitment of these staff, with some expected to be in place within weeks and all to be in place by the end of the year," Ms Savill said.

Dog owner Kym Stapleton said while there needed to be more council presence on dog beaches, he wanted dog owners to take more responsibility.

He said most of the problems he had encountered on the beach were with tourists or with owners who didn't have full control over their animal.

"People from out of town come down here and they don't pay attention ... or control what their dog does," he said.

"If you know your dog is not good around other dogs, you need to be more assertive with your dog and have a bit more control."

He said the off-leash dog beaches at Urangan Pier and Point Vernon were 'hot spots' for dog attacks.

"That's why a lot of people come to this beach because their dogs have been attacked at either of those beaches.

"Some dogs can get snippy, but that's when it's up to owners of bigger dogs to understand that if their dog is going to snap back, to have control of it at the time.

"If we're all adults, and supposed to have common sense, then we should be able to make sure everyone's happy."

COUNCIL FACTS:

Council received more than 5000 animal-related requests, including almost 800 complaints about barking dogs and nearly 600 reports of wandering dogs.

261 fines were issued in 2018-19 for animal related offences.

Council has allocated an additional $411,000 in the 2019-20 budget to employ more staff and buy equipment.

$200,000 has been allocated to buy four new animal management vans.