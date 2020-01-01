Cracking career in icebreaker role

CHALLENGE ACCEPTED: Former Hervey Bay resident Kay Meyers has stepped into the role of the Serco Project Team construction and commissioning manager, which will play a vital role in delivering Australia's new icebreaker to Hobart next year.

A FORMER Hervey Bay resident is taking on the challenge of a lifetime after stepping into the role of construction and commissioning manager for the team delivering Australia’s new icebreaker.

Kay Myers’ career has taken her around the world from New Zealand to Spain to Scotland, but the 38-year-old is now calling Romania home.

Ms Myers joined the Serco project team in September and will take on a vital role in the commissioning of the RSV Nuyina, which will replace Australia’s current icebreaker, the Aurora Australis, from 2020.

A former Hervey Bay High student, Ms Myers said she excelled at science and maths, often sitting nervously among a predominantly male class.

But, she said, it just made her try harder, leading to a great success in what is a very male-oriented field.

“I made an effort to make sure I got good results, I didn’t want to look like I didn’t belong,” Ms Myers said.

“And I was able to get the good results I was after. This made me realise I was as good as anyone else at my level, so it shouldn’t be any different when at uni – where again I was the only female in my classes – or the workforce.

“I’m rather a shy, quiet person so for me to do something where I stand out never makes me comfortable.

“However, if I have an ambition or desire, I do what I have to do to make it happen.”

After completing Test Readiness Reviews in Holland, Ms Myers is overseeing Harbour Acceptance Testing in Galati, Romania.

When the vessel arrives in Hobart next year, Ms Myers will step into the role of mechanical engineering manager to oversee the ongoing operation and maintenance of the icebreaker.

A qualified professional engineer who studied naval architecture at the Australian Maritime College in Tasmania, Ms Myers has spent the past 10 years with multinational defence company BAE Systems.

Ms Myers said she was looking forward to the new challenge.

“It’s a much faster pace than the previous sector I was in, being Defence, so it’s challenging to keep up while also settling into a new company and a new type of vessel.

“There are systems and functions on the ship I wasn’t previously familiar with, so I have a lot to learn.”

She said it was her longstanding interest in icebreakers and her passion for shipbuilding that led her to accept the role on the Nuyina project.

“I have always been always fascinated with icebreaker vessels,” Ms Myers said.

“When I was studying at the Australian Maritime College, I would often come down to Hobart and see the Aurora Australis in port.

“I was always intrigued about how it survived the harsh Antarctic environment.

“My interest in understanding more about icebreakers inspired me to apply to work as a research student in Canada, where I was able to look at the impact that ice and severe climates can have on a ship.

“To be able to join Serco all these years later for the commissioning of the Nuyina is an exciting opportunity. It is an impressive vessel to see in real life.”

Ms Myers said the transition to life in Romania with her young family had been relatively smooth sailing.

“The project team have been a great support,” she said.

“It’s a very cohesive group, and they’ve been brilliant with getting me up to speed on the progress of the build to date.”

“The Nuyina is the centrepiece of the Australian Antarctic Program and will be one of the most advanced research and logistics ships in the Southern Ocean.

“Our focus is on ensuring that this state-of-the-art vessel is fully capable of meeting the research and operational needs required over its 30-year lifetime.”