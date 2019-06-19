Cracking good time in Brooweena

WORKING demonstrations of butter churning and blacksmithing will transport you to yesteryear at the Brooweena Pioneer Day on Saturday.

Brooweena Historical Village and Museum committee secretary of 24 years Gail Gauld will share her corn husking and cracking demonstrations. Gail will share the experience from husking through to cracking corn into a fine powder.

"We explain the process, showing how tools were used in times past," Sharon said.

"It is about day to day living and working on the land in early settlement - this is what settlers would have done."

Gail said the public can also find out what is what like to use a cross-cut saw and to make rope.

She said the museum members will all be dressed in period costume and encouraged the public to do the same.

"I have an apron made from flour bags from the former Maryborough Flour Mill," Gail said.

There will be plenty of handmade crafts, market stalls, food and drinks and entertainment by Karen Thomsen.

Working demonstrations include cross-cut saw, corn shelling and cracking, milk separating, butter churning, chaffing hay, blacksmith, washing laundry and vintage cars display.

Brooweena Pioneer Day to be held on Saturday, June 22 at the Brooweena Historical Village amd Museum, Smith Crescent runs from 9am-3pm.

Entry is gold coin donation.

For more information, to have a display or stall Details

Phone Sharah on 0400993099 or Gail 41299262 or email brooweenamuseum@gmail.com.