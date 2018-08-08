Craftfest announce first beneficiary

HERE TO HELP: Maryborough Artisans announced their first beneficiary of CraftFest 2018 will be Maryborough Special School's arts department.

HERE TO HELP: Maryborough Artisans announced their first beneficiary of CraftFest 2018 will be Maryborough Special School's arts department. contributed

IT WAS music to the ears of the Maryborough Special School teachers whose wish list will be fulfilled thanks to the generous donation by the Maryborough Artisans.

The Maryborough Artisans committee and members recently announced the school as their first beneficiary of the 2018 CraftFest.

The fest hosted by the artisans was an annual three-day event where more than 50 stallholders demonstrate, display and sell their wares.

Artisan Desleigh Baynes said the committee had supported the school in previous years.

"We have seen the benefits the specialised equipment can provide to these students," Desleigh said.

"Following CraftFest, the committee will be purchasing percussion instruments for the department, which have been on the music teacher's wish list for some time.

"Maryborough Special School have a guitar group, a drumming group, a singing and piano/keyboard group.

"The new items donated will complement the instruments already used in these groups.

"The use of music starts in the early phases of school and research has shown the music contributes to communication as well as improved brain and cognitive function.

"Music is an easy, fun and motivating way to connect with children and motivate them to develop new skills."

The school's music students will entertain CraftFest visitors on November 2. The new percussion instruments will be purchased with the profit from door takings.

CraftFest will be held in the Maryborough City Hall from November 1-3.