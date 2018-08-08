Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HERE TO HELP: Maryborough Artisans announced their first beneficiary of CraftFest 2018 will be Maryborough Special School's arts department.
HERE TO HELP: Maryborough Artisans announced their first beneficiary of CraftFest 2018 will be Maryborough Special School's arts department. contributed
Community

Craftfest announce first beneficiary

Boni Holmes
by
8th Aug 2018 11:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT WAS music to the ears of the Maryborough Special School teachers whose wish list will be fulfilled thanks to the generous donation by the Maryborough Artisans.

The Maryborough Artisans committee and members recently announced the school as their first beneficiary of the 2018 CraftFest.

The fest hosted by the artisans was an annual three-day event where more than 50 stallholders demonstrate, display and sell their wares.

Artisan Desleigh Baynes said the committee had supported the school in previous years.

"We have seen the benefits the specialised equipment can provide to these students," Desleigh said.

"Following CraftFest, the committee will be purchasing percussion instruments for the department, which have been on the music teacher's wish list for some time.

"Maryborough Special School have a guitar group, a drumming group, a singing and piano/keyboard group.

"The new items donated will complement the instruments already used in these groups.

"The use of music starts in the early phases of school and research has shown the music contributes to communication as well as improved brain and cognitive function.

"Music is an easy, fun and motivating way to connect with children and motivate them to develop new skills."

The school's music students will entertain CraftFest visitors on November 2. The new percussion instruments will be purchased with the profit from door takings.

CraftFest will be held in the Maryborough City Hall from November 1-3.

Related Items

Show More
craftfest fcart fccommunity fcmaryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Diner invites you to Drought Angels fundraiser

    Diner invites you to Drought Angels fundraiser

    Whats On Story in Fraser Coast Chronicle gives Maryborough diner owners inspiration to help our farmers

    • 8th Aug 2018 1:51 PM
    Society to big note original songs

    premium_icon Society to big note original songs

    Whats On Mass choir to sing at Brolga

    Should we increase BAC limit to 0.08?

    Should we increase BAC limit to 0.08?

    News Furious online reaction to magistrate's suggestion

    Discover there are no limits with a day on the water

    Discover there are no limits with a day on the water

    Whats On It's an opportunity for people to come down and try.

    Local Partners