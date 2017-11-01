CraftFest celebrate a decade in Maryborough City Hall

STUFFED WITH LOVE: Maryborough Artisans committee members Jan Worthington and Carilyn Harte show stockings already completed for the challenge and the contents of a care package.

AN IDEA that has spun into a popular event will celebrate its 10th anniversary.

The Maryborough Artisans will celebrate a decade of organising the Maryborough Heritage CraftFest.

"It was in 2007 that 10 enthusiastic local ladies decided to form a committee to stage the inaugural Maryborough Heritage CraftFest as part of the 2008 centenary celebration of Maryborough's City Hall,” Maryborough Artisans' Desleigh Baynes said.

" It was hoped that this festival would present an opportunity for local artisans and crafters to showcase their talents and provide a platform for the community to participate in and develop an interest in the learning of traditional crafts so these skills were not lost over time.

"Although committee members have come and gone over the years, the core values of the original members continue to guide current members and a wide range of talented artisans are invited each year to participate in CraftFest, to showcase their talents, demonstrate their skills and offer their handcrafted products for sale.

"Woodwork, pottery, sculpture, jewellery, textiles, knitting, crochet, artworks, paper crafts are just a few of the skills on display and the visitor is sure to find something that will spark their interest.”

Mrs Baynes said CraftFest had evolved over the years.

"Because of its popularity within the community it was decided to introduce a challenge each year which would allow the community to personally contribute to CraftFest,” she said.

"The first challenge was in 2014 when participants were asked to knit or crochet a poppy.

"Over 800 poppies were sent from Maryborough to be part of the 5000 Poppy display in Federation Square, Melbourne.

"Last year one hundred plus aprons were presented to the local Royal Flying Doctors Service auxiliary to sell as part of their fundraising activities.”

The dedicated artisans said this year's challenge was to make a Christmas stocking.

All stockings entered will be packed into the Christmas Care Packs for the troops.

Entry forms were available from Wide Bay Gallery, Adelaide St, Maryborough, Morgan's Sewing and Embroidery Centre, Torquay Rd,

Hervey Bay, by email craftfest@live.com.au

or facebook.com/ MaryboroughHeritage CraftFest.

Mrs Baynes said participation by local youth was also fostered.

"Over the years, a number of local schools have accepted invitations to be part of the opening ceremonies where the students have delighted the crowds with their musical talents.

"Local schools are also encouraged to take part in the annual challenges.”

Maryborough Artisans Inc. is a not-for-profit organisation, and any profit from the door takings is used to purchase equipment that local community groups can demonstrate will benefit their clients or the community at large. This year's beneficiary will be Yoorana Women's Shelter.

As part of this year's celebration, the committee is planning a celebratory afternoon tea, followed by dinner and the committee looks forward to many of the past committee members and site holders returning.

Maryborough Artisans will hold CraftFest 2017 in the Maryborough City Hall on November 2-4 from 9am-3pm daily. Entry is $3 and refreshments will be available daily.