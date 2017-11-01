Community

CraftFest celebrate a decade in Maryborough City Hall

STUFFED WITH LOVE: Maryborough Artisans committee members Jan Worthington and Carilyn Harte show stockings already completed for the challenge and the contents of a care package.
STUFFED WITH LOVE: Maryborough Artisans committee members Jan Worthington and Carilyn Harte show stockings already completed for the challenge and the contents of a care package. contributed
Boni Holmes
by

AN IDEA that has spun into a popular event will celebrate its 10th anniversary.

The Maryborough Artisans will celebrate a decade of organising the Maryborough Heritage CraftFest.

"It was in 2007 that 10 enthusiastic local ladies decided to form a committee to stage the inaugural Maryborough Heritage CraftFest as part of the 2008 centenary celebration of Maryborough's City Hall,” Maryborough Artisans' Desleigh Baynes said.

" It was hoped that this festival would present an opportunity for local artisans and crafters to showcase their talents and provide a platform for the community to participate in and develop an interest in the learning of traditional crafts so these skills were not lost over time.

"Although committee members have come and gone over the years, the core values of the original members continue to guide current members and a wide range of talented artisans are invited each year to participate in CraftFest, to showcase their talents, demonstrate their skills and offer their handcrafted products for sale.

"Woodwork, pottery, sculpture, jewellery, textiles, knitting, crochet, artworks, paper crafts are just a few of the skills on display and the visitor is sure to find something that will spark their interest.”

Mrs Baynes said CraftFest had evolved over the years.

"Because of its popularity within the community it was decided to introduce a challenge each year which would allow the community to personally contribute to CraftFest,” she said.

"The first challenge was in 2014 when participants were asked to knit or crochet a poppy.

"Over 800 poppies were sent from Maryborough to be part of the 5000 Poppy display in Federation Square, Melbourne.

"Last year one hundred plus aprons were presented to the local Royal Flying Doctors Service auxiliary to sell as part of their fundraising activities.”

The dedicated artisans said this year's challenge was to make a Christmas stocking.

All stockings entered will be packed into the Christmas Care Packs for the troops.

Entry forms were available from Wide Bay Gallery, Adelaide St, Maryborough, Morgan's Sewing and Embroidery Centre, Torquay Rd,

Hervey Bay, by email craftfest@live.com.au

or facebook.com/ MaryboroughHeritage CraftFest.

Mrs Baynes said participation by local youth was also fostered.

"Over the years, a number of local schools have accepted invitations to be part of the opening ceremonies where the students have delighted the crowds with their musical talents.

"Local schools are also encouraged to take part in the annual challenges.”

Maryborough Artisans Inc. is a not-for-profit organisation, and any profit from the door takings is used to purchase equipment that local community groups can demonstrate will benefit their clients or the community at large. This year's beneficiary will be Yoorana Women's Shelter.

As part of this year's celebration, the committee is planning a celebratory afternoon tea, followed by dinner and the committee looks forward to many of the past committee members and site holders returning.

Maryborough Artisans will hold CraftFest 2017 in the Maryborough City Hall on November 2-4 from 9am-3pm daily. Entry is $3 and refreshments will be available daily.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/MaryboroughHeritageCraftFest or email craftfest@live.com.au.

Topics:  craftfest fcart fccommunity fcwhatson maryborough artisans inc maryborough city hall

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Become a seasoned hiker in seven steps

BRISBANE is the jewel in the hiker’s hat for top walking trails suited to all experience levels, so if hiking is on your radar, get yourself to the River City.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

Pregnant widow shares heartbreak after husband dies

Pregnant widow shares heartbreak after husband dies

It has been less than two weeks since her husband died suddenly at their Maryborough home.

Business owners welcome shopping centre revamp

REDEVELOPMENT: Top of the Bay bakery owner Steven Sarah has welcomed the proposed redevelopment of the Bideford St shopping complex, saying the building is in dire need of an upgrade.

A revamp of the shopping complex was approved by council.

Why you should update your iOS today

Apple releases first major update for iOS 11. Picture: Joel Carrett

The new update has fixes to a number of iOS bugs

Bay veterans remember Beersheba on 100 year anniversary

WE WILL REMEMBER: Hervey Bay RSL Sub-branch members Toby Tidyman, Brian Tidyman and Simon Morley next to the light horse statue in Freedom Park during the service to commemorate 100 years since the Battle of Beersheba yesterday.

The Battle of Beersheba remembrance day was held yesterday.

Local Partners