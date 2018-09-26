Craftfest help with hospital wish list

HELPING OUT: Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service staff (from left) acting nurse unite manager in rehabilitation Niby Sebastian, asset officer Maree Dollin and equipment officer Malcolm Finlayson with Maryborough Artisans Lesley Mason (2nd from left) and Desleigh Baynes (seated) who donated funds to purchase the Sara Stedy.

HELPING OUT: Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service staff (from left) acting nurse unite manager in rehabilitation Niby Sebastian, asset officer Maree Dollin and equipment officer Malcolm Finlayson with Maryborough Artisans Lesley Mason (2nd from left) and Desleigh Baynes (seated) who donated funds to purchase the Sara Stedy. Boni Holmes

MARYBOROUGH artisan Lesley Mason is proud to be part of a community that gets behind its hospital.

Last week the committee of seven decided their beneficiary of their Craftfest profits would be the Maryborough Hospital.

Craftfest was Maryborough's biggest craft show drawing thousands of people into the City Hall where door takings and donations were pooled together to support community groups and organisations.

The Maryborough Artisans will donate $2085 for the hospital to purchase a Sara Stedy.

Sara Stedy is a proven mobility promoting support aid that enable more mobile patients/ residents to stand up without care giver physical assistance.

"We heard about needing this equipment when we donated money for a day bed last year," Lesley said.

"We were looking for a beneficiary.

"We buy things for a community group so the community at large can benefit from it.

"It is great to see this piece of equipment and how it will benefit its users."

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service asset officer Maree Dollin (left) shows Maryborough Artisan Lesley Mason how the Sara Stedy works. Boni Holmes

Lesley said she would like to know that if she couldn't get out of bed she would have access to that type of equipment.

WBHHS acting nurse unit manager Niby Sebastian said this kind of equipment gives patients dignity.

"When we have patients with lower limb weakness they are not able to step but with this new equipment they can still use their upper limb strength and use their lower legs to get a little bit of exercise.

"It will be used daily in all wards for multiple patients.

"It will help in getting patients out of bed and moving them through the ward.

"The Sara Stedy is very accessible to all areas like the toilet and showers."

WBHHS asset officer Maree Dollin said it was easy for staff to use and the patient feels quite secure.

"The beautiful part about it is the person operating it is looking straight at the patient so you can see what is actually going on with them.

"Sara Stedy helps to minimise manual handling by carers in a wide range of care situations.

"Maryborough Hospital's patients would receive improved patient care with the use of this piece of equipment and appreciate this kind of donation."