Craftfest profits donated to Yoorana service

WELCOME DONATION: Peter Olds (right standing) with apprentices Peter Boldery (left) and Lachlan Hansen worked on the outdoor settings which were accepted and delivered to Leonie Nord from the Yoranna women's shelter (seated right) by Maryborough Artisans' Lesley Mason.

WELCOME DONATION: Peter Olds (right standing) with apprentices Peter Boldery (left) and Lachlan Hansen worked on the outdoor settings which were accepted and delivered to Leonie Nord from the Yoranna women's shelter (seated right) by Maryborough Artisans' Lesley Mason. contributed

Boni moved to Bauple when she was 12 and started with the Herald in 1991. Over the years, she’s worked her way up from secretary to editor.

ANOTHER community group has benefited from the generosity of a long-standing committee which is already looking for its next benefactor.

The Maryborough Artisans, who use the door takings from their annual Craftfest, have donated two outdoor settings to Yoorana Women's Domestic Violence and Resource Service

Yoorana services the Maryborough, Hervey Bay and surrounding regions, providing supported accommodated to women and their children escaping domestic and family violence; along with counselling, court support and a program to support children aged 4 to 16.

Artisan Desleigh Baynes said there was a sense of pride and achievement from members.

"During our planning of Craftfest each year, members select a local group or charity as the beneficiary of the event," Ms Baynes said.

"We choose to supply much-needed equipment that will benefit the clients of that group or the community at large."

The outdoor settings were made by Maryborough engineering company Olds.

GIVING GROUP: Juliette Bland amongst the 298 Christmas stockings made for the Craftfest competition and then sent to Australian troops serving overseas at Christmas. Alistair Brightman

The group is seeking suggestions for a 2018 beneficiary.

"The beneficiary needs to be a community group or local charity as there are no cash donations or items provided for individual use," Ms Baynes said.

For details, email craftfest@live.com.au or visit facebook.com/Mary boroughHeritageCraftFest.