Crafty ladies comfort sick children with knitted bears

BEARY GOOD: The Monday Morning Craft Group at Artslink with some of the comfort bears they've made. From left: Anne Hammond, Julie Turner, Susie Geddes, Jeanette Casey, Rose Ah Gee, Daphne Dong, Amie Reynolds and Josie Street (front left) with Trish Hummerston from the Hervey Bay Hospital Auxiliary. Alistair Brightman

THE crafty ladies of Fraser Coast Artslink have knitted more than 120 comfort bears last week, which are given to children who are admitted to Hervey Bay Hospital.

The project was launched in November last year to assist Comfort Kids Charity founder Trish Hummerston, who single-handedly raises the money to create care packages for children in hospital.

Mrs Hummerston said in August and September alone, the Fraser Coast Artslink ladies donated 444 comfort bears.

Fraser Coast Artslink president Josie Street said the Monday morning craft group had steadily increased in numbers since launching.

"Currently we have a regular team of 12 wonderful ladies," she said.

"They have been working on various projects but our major project has been knitting, sewing, filling and producing Comfort Bears.

"In the past 10 months we have donated over 1000 bears, which is approximately 20 to 30 bears a week.

"The ladies out did themselves this week by donating 120 bears for the week."

Mrs Street said anyone could join the ongoing project by attending the Monday morning craft group, or by contacting Fraser Coast Artslink for a pattern.

She said all yarn was supplied, however, the group was looking for donations of filling which costs them $160 per month.

For information, or to donate filling, phone Josie on 0408827917.