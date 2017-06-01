Here's a crafty way to spend your Saturday

Urangan's QCWA branch are ready for some tombola fun in their Pugul Street progress hall in Urangan this Saturday. Cae Adams, Marlene Ellingford, Ula Scott and June Close show off some of the prizes.

IT HAS been quite an expensive year for the QCWA Urangan Branch and they need to get back on track.

The ladies recently made a substantial donation to the QCWA State Public Rural Crisis Fund to help rebuild Queensland communities after Cyclone Debbie and the following heavy rains and substantial flooding, as well making a donation to the Maryborough Zone Young Leaders.

So when doors open to this Saturday's tombola and Knitting, Crocheting, Cookery, Floral Art International Competition Day, QCWA member Cae Adams is hoping to see a superb turnout.

"We are hoping for support from the community to be able to boost our funds to continue to support these associations again when necessary," Mrs Adams said.

"This is also the time of year when we make our annual donations to various groups in our community, such as Hervey Bay Riding for the Disabled, Meals on Wheel Fraser Community, local Fire Brigades and the like.

"We would love community support in the form of entries into the competition or just being present on the day."

All the competitions are open to the public and you do not need to be a QCWA member to enter.

Tombola prizes have been supplied by members and will include hand made crafts, kitchen goods, personal items, fruit and vegetables, home baking and more.

The event will be held at the QCWA Urangan Progress Hall this Saturday, June 3, 19 Pulgul St, Urangan, from 9am.

For entry details like classes and required entry sizes, please contact the organisers for an event schedule.

All entries must be in by 8am for judging at 8.30am.

Tombola starts at 10am. For more information, phone Jan on 4124 7512, Bette on 4124 6017, Sandy on 4124 9737 or Cae on 4128 9932.

TOMBOLA

The tombola will start at 10am. There's plenty of terrific prizes, made lovingly by members of the QCWA. Where else can you buy or win baked goods like grandma used to make!

COOKERY

There are sections for boiled fruit cake, date loaf, cinnamon tea cake, chocolate cake using cocoa, Buderim ginger slice, orange bar, lemon cake and any other cake. There is also a prize for product of the year, which is ginger bread.

PRESERVES

Enter your jam, marmalade, sweet mustard pickles, chutney and any relish.

INTERNATIONAL

Entry fee is 50 cents. Entries can include hard craft or soft craft, including bags made from Napelese paper or decorations or bags made from wool, felt, fabric or knitted.

KNITTING

Entry fee is 50 cents. Enter your modern outfit for baby, garment in wool or blend for competitor over 70 years, entry from 100 grams or less or any medium toy. The agriculture section is open to entries with a knitted or crochet agriculture theme.

CROCHET

Entry in any medium, entry in wool or blend, any medium of knee rug, toy. Mercerised cotton and table centre.

KNITTING AND CROCHET

Any medium of crochet and knitted coat hanger or bed slipper, or crochet fridge towel.

FLORAL ART

Entry fee is 20 cents. Table arrangements, foliage arrangement, one single flower arrangement, fresh miniature arrangement and five artificial arrangement. Succulents with wood and design with horticultural material incorporating ginger (product of the year).