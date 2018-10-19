Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Craignish man John Maurice Gonzalez, 53, is currently behind bars after he drove while disqualified under a court order.
Craignish man John Maurice Gonzalez, 53, is currently behind bars after he drove while disqualified under a court order. Facebook
Crime

Craignish businessman loses licence for five years

Annie Perets
by
19th Oct 2018 11:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BUSINESS owner from Craignish has been jailed after he ignored a court order.  

John Maurice Gonzalez, who operates Lifestyle Motorhomes, was caught driving after he had been disqualified.  

The 53-year-old was sent behind bars after he pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday to the offence.   

He has also been disqualified from driving for five years.  

Gonzalez was slapped with a nine-month jail sentence, to be released on parole on November 17.

 

Craignish man John Maurice Gonzalez, 53, is currently behind bars after he drove while disqualified under a court order.
Craignish man John Maurice Gonzalez, 53, is currently behind bars after he drove while disqualified under a court order. Facebook
fccourt fccrime fcpolice fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Fraser Coast oil rigger caught drink driving while out west

    premium_icon Fraser Coast oil rigger caught drink driving while out west

    Crime The court heard his job was '100 per cent driver’s licence dependent.'

    • 19th Oct 2018 12:12 PM
    Car accident outside hotel leads to drink driving conviction

    premium_icon Car accident outside hotel leads to drink driving conviction

    Crime The woman has fronted court.

    • 19th Oct 2018 12:07 PM
    REVIEW: From the page to the stage

    REVIEW: From the page to the stage

    Whats On Reviewer gives two enthusiastic thumbs up.

    • 19th Oct 2018 11:00 AM
    BIRTH OF NEW INDUSTRY: Defence Factory to bring 100 jobs

    premium_icon BIRTH OF NEW INDUSTRY: Defence Factory to bring 100 jobs

    News A $60 million plan to combat the Fraser Coast's unemployment crisis

    Local Partners