Craignish businessman loses licence for five years

Craignish man John Maurice Gonzalez, 53, is currently behind bars after he drove while disqualified under a court order.

A BUSINESS owner from Craignish has been jailed after he ignored a court order.

John Maurice Gonzalez, who operates Lifestyle Motorhomes, was caught driving after he had been disqualified.

The 53-year-old was sent behind bars after he pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday to the offence.

He has also been disqualified from driving for five years.

Gonzalez was slapped with a nine-month jail sentence, to be released on parole on November 17.