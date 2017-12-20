Craignish dancer to perform in Brisbane ballet production

Iset Storoy, the young Craignish dancer performing in The Little Mermaid.

A YOUNG Craignigh dancer will be part of a charming production of The Little Mermaid in Brisbane next month.

The ballet will be performed at The Playhouse at the Queensland Performing Arts Centre.

Based on the Hans Christian Anderson fairy tale, the ballet tells the story of the Little Mermaid, whose greatest wish is to discover the world above the sea.

On her 15th birthday, the Little Mermaid strikes a deal with the wicked and powerful Sea Witch that will change her

life.

Choreographed by Artistic Director Timothy Brown, with sets designed by Bill Haycock and Rozina Suliman and costumes by Carmel Wenck, The Little Mermaid showcases the talents of 57 of Queensland's finest young dancers, aged 10 to 19 years, from twenty-eight dance schools across the south-east, and as far afield as Bundaberg and

Runaway Bay.



Every dancer had to audition for the chance to be part of this exciting ballet, which has two alternate casts performing over the season.

Brown agrees that they all show a dedication to the art of ballet beyond their years.

"It has been a joy and a privilege to be working with these talented young dancers," he adds.

This year one dancer from the Fraser Coast district was successful in making the production.

Iset Storoy from Craignish willingly gave up her Sundays for six months to attend the all-day rehearsals in

Brisbane.

There will be seven performances from January 17 to 20.

To make a booking, call 136 246.