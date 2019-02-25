Craignish property gets top price in Fraser Coast

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom house at 1 Whittaker Ct sold for $842,000 last week.

A CRAIGNISH home which spent 277 days on the market to fetch just under the asking price became the highest reported sale for the region last week.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom house at 1 Whittaker Ct sold for $842,000 after it was listed by the sellers for $850,000.

1 Whittaker Ct, Craignish Realestate.com/corelogic

The 2191 sq m property was valued in June for $185,000 and last sold in February 2007 for $255,000.

Property features include an 11-metre outside swimming pool and a four-bay garage with a work shop.

For the last month, the median house price on the Fraser Coast has been sitting at $325,000, just ahead of units, which are at $255,000.

Last week there were 388 houses listed for sale on the Fraser Coast in the $0-$299,999 category and 106 units.

The highest number of houses on the market was in the $300,000-$499,999 price bracket with 620 and 40 units.

From $500,000-$699,699 there were 203 houses listed and six units.

There were slimmer pickings in the $700,000-$999,999 category with 63 houses and one units.

Twenty-six houses and one unit were listed for more than $1 million.

Middle of the pack sales price for the Fraser Coast market was $309,000, which gave one home owner the title to 4 Park St in Maryborough.

The bargain hunter's property last week was 13 Barramundi Dr in Burrum Heads which sold for $95,000.

Top reported sales for the Fraser Coast last week:

1. 1 Whittaker Ct, Craignish $842,000

2. 65 Eagle Beach Pde, Dundowran Beach $730,000

3. 57 Gundesen Dr, Urraween $515,000

4. 34 Magellan Cct, Urraween $475,000

5. 25 Timber Reserve Dr, Oakhurst $437,000

6. 52 Pulgul St, Urangan $392,500

7. 17 Surrey Ct, Kawungan $390,000

8. 1 Bangalow Ct, Kawungan $376,500

9. 7 Bottlebrush Dr, Tuan $375,000

10. 8 Henks Ct, Craignish $355,000

This list is based on last week's confirmed sales using the combination of transactions reported from local real estate agents to Corelogic and settled sale data provided by the Department of Natural Resources.

For more see the Fraser Coast Property Guide in Saturday's Chronicle.