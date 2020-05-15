Menu
Craignish Scouts den was broken into on Monday and Group leader Andrew Trevaskis with some recovered goods found in the sand dunes nearby. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Craignish scouts dens broken into

Glen Porteous
15th May 2020 6:00 PM
CRAIGNISH Scouts group leader Andrew Trevaskis got a disturbing phone call last Monday from a nearby resident to say their den halls had been broken into.

He came out and saw the entry doors to the kitchen hall and main den halls handles had been damaged and forced open.

"This is so disappointing to happen here because we have scouts back here and want to make this into a good community centre," Mr Trevaskis said.

Tents, helmets, white goods, coffee machine were some of the items stolen.

A policespokesperson said investigations are continuing.

