Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

Crane rolls off Bruce Highway north of Sarina

Tara Miko
, tara.miko@news.com.au
10th Dec 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A crane has rolled off the Bruce Highway into mangroves south of Mackay.

Initial reports suggest the heavy vehicle rolled near the intersection of Alligator Creek Rd about 10km north of Sarina.

The crane is believed to have rolled off the roadway and into mangroves.

One person is believed to be out of the vehicle with early reports indicating a second person may still be inside.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are en route to the incident reported shortly before 10am Thursday.

More Stories

bruce highway bruce highway crash editors picks mackay traffic crash sarina crash
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PROGRESS: Construction of munitions factory well underway

        Premium Content PROGRESS: Construction of munitions factory well underway

        News Recruitment at RNM has already begun for senior managers and engineers

        ‘Contract bungle’ costs five days of Fraser firefighting

        Premium Content ‘Contract bungle’ costs five days of Fraser firefighting

        News The lease for Queensland’s waterbombing aeroplane ran out

        Restrictions ease again: Dancing is back

        Premium Content Restrictions ease again: Dancing is back

        News Qld coronavirus: Dancing is back as restrictions ease even further

        FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday.