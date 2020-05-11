Menu
SHOCKING: Alleged assault on a Mount Pleasant fast food worker.
Crime

Cranky customer’s bizarre attack in drive-through

Melanie Whiting
11th May 2020 2:11 PM
POLICE are searching for an angry customer who threw a drink at a McDonald's staff member at Mount Pleasant fast food business.

Mackay officers are investigating the alleged assault at a drive-through of a Mount Pleasant takeaway restaurant.

Police said a staff member was finalising an order with the drive-through customer before the incident occurred at 10.37pm on Saturday, May 9.

"The driver is then alleged to have raised an issue with the food order and demanded a free drink, which wasn't agreed to," a police spokesman said.

"It is further alleged the driver has reacted by throwing a beverage into the face and body of the staff member before driving away."

The driver was described as a man with a skinny face, fair skin, in their late 40s, clean shaven and wearing a work uniform.

The vehicle being driven was described as a blue Hyundai.

The victim was not injured but did have some temporary discomfort to their eyes after the alleged incident.

Anyone with information about the matter should phone police as soon as possible.

Phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

fast food mackay crime mackay crime news mount pleasant
Mackay Daily Mercury

