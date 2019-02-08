Menu
The damage to one of the semi-trailers
News

Crash between two semis closes New England Highway

8th Feb 2019 8:22 AM | Updated: 10:17 AM

THE New England Highway at Murrurundi in New South Wales is closed after two semi-trailers crashed early this morning.

Police said a semi-trailer travelling north behind another drove into the rear of the one in front at about 80km/hr.

Investigations are still continuing into the cause of the crash; however the driver of the rear semi-trailer was driving on a suspended licence.

Police said a number of critical fatigue breaches were identified in his work diary, which was confiscated.

He will be charged at a later date.

One driver suffered minor injuries and both heavy vehicle combinators were extensively damaged and towed from the scene.

