A MAN has been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after a moped and car collided.

The crash happened on the Esplanade at Torquay about 4pm on Thursday afternoon.

Vehicle & moped crash, Charlton Esp, #Torquay, 4.01pm. 1 patient stable to Hervey Bay Hospital with minor injuries. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) November 2, 2017

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Media said the man was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

The man suffered minor injuries.