Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Crash causes big M1 delays

by Talisa Eley
13th Sep 2019 9:57 AM

TRAFFIC is at a standstill on the M1 following a crash at Tallebudgera this morning.

Two cars collided in the northbound lanes near the Tallebudgera Creek Road off ramp just before 9am.

Two people were treated for chest injuries by paramedics at the scene and have since been taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in stable conditions.

Traffic is heavy in both directions on the southern Gold Coast due to a car crash. Picture: Google Maps
Traffic is heavy in both directions on the southern Gold Coast due to a car crash. Picture: Google Maps

As a result motorists are facing heavy delays with thick congestion stretching back to Tugun.

Traffic is also heavy in the southbound lanes from the crash site back to Reedy Creek.

Motorists are being told to allow extra time.

More Stories

Top Stories

    CHILD PREDATOR: No jail for man who targeted girls online

    premium_icon CHILD PREDATOR: No jail for man who targeted girls online

    News An intellectually-impaired Maryborough man who used stolen underwear to masturbate over child pornography has walked away from court

    Bay kidnap accused sentenced on separate charges

    premium_icon Bay kidnap accused sentenced on separate charges

    News He admitted it had been used to smoke drugs.

    AFFORDABLE LIVING: M'boro residential developments update

    premium_icon AFFORDABLE LIVING: M'boro residential developments update

    News Tinana's Tulipwood Rise is in stage one of development