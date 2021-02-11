Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Traffic is building southbound on the Bruce Highway after a crash at North Lakes.
Traffic is building southbound on the Bruce Highway after a crash at North Lakes.
News

Crash causes major delays on Bruce Highway

by Erin Smith, Danielle O’Neal
11th Feb 2021 9:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Motorists travelling between the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane this morning were delayed by up to an hour following an early morning crash.

Three people were taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital after a truck rollover about 4.50am on the Bruce Highway at North Lakes.

 

 

 

At one point traffic was backed up past Morayfield, with trip from Caboolture to the City taking more than an hour.

By 8.48am, however, there were only five-minute delays being reported ahead of the North Lakes, Anzac Ave, exit.

There were further traffic delays in the city, with emergency water main repairs forcing the left lane of Eagle St at the intersection of Charlotte and Creek St to be closed.

 

 

 

Originally published as Crash causes major delays on Bruce Highway

More Stories

bruce highway crash traffic delays

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Popular Maryborough pub reopens after renovations

        Premium Content Popular Maryborough pub reopens after renovations

        News One of Maryborough’s favourite watering holes has reopened its doors after being closed for more than two years

        TRIATHLON: Hervey Bay welcomes juniors for another year

        Premium Content TRIATHLON: Hervey Bay welcomes juniors for another year

        News Hervey Bay welcomes back annual Queensland school triathlon, with more sport...

        Mum pushes for dedicated space to grieve after losing baby

        Premium Content Mum pushes for dedicated space to grieve after losing baby

        News She has started a petition calling for a bereavement room at Hervey Bay Hospital...

        Seeking a ‘selfie’ with Fraser dingoes part of the problem

        Premium Content Seeking a ‘selfie’ with Fraser dingoes part of the problem

        News No decision made on the future of two dingoes involved in an attack