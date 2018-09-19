Menu
Crashes at the Saltwater Cr Rd and Pallas St intersections in Maryborough on Wednesday, September 19 around 10am.
News

CRASH CHAOS: Driver allegedly tasered after fleeing scene

Blake Antrobus
Jessica Grewal
by and
19th Sep 2018 11:40 AM

THREE generations of one family have survived a terrifying crash at Maryborough which sparked a police chase.

Hervey Bay grandmother Lee-ann Kennedy was driving her daughter Holley and her five-month-old granddaughter back to the Sunshine Coast when their Mazda 3 was allegedly smashed into by ute at the corner of Saltwater Ck Rd and Pallas St about 10am.

Ms Kennedy told the Chronicle she felt like everything was in slow motion when the ute collided with her car.

"There was glass flying everywhere, everything was spinning," a shaken Ms Kennedy said.

"The first thing I did was wonder if my girls were okay, especially the baby.

"It was insane... it could have killed all three of us."

The driver of the ute allegedly fled but was later cornered by police and tasered.

In a chaotic morning for police, a driver in a separate manhunt sped through the Maryborough crash scene and is still on the run in a silver Mercedes.

fccrash fcpolice fctraffic
Fraser Coast Chronicle

