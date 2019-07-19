Menu
A 18-year-old woman has been charged with driving offences following a car rollover on the Bruce Hwy in Torbanlea on July 15. Howard Police
CRASH CHARGES: Police allege lone learner had toddler in car

Jessica Lamb
19th Jul 2019 9:26 AM
A YOUNG Hervey Bay learner driver who crashed with a toddler in the back seat has been charged with driving offences.

The 18-year-old was driving with a 14-month-old passenger when she allegedly veered off the road and rolled on the Bruce Hwy at Torbanlea about 2.40pm on July 15.

 

A Howard Police spokesman confirmed the two occupants escaped with only minor injuries and were transported to Hervey Bay Hospital for treatment.

The northbound lane of the Bruce Hwy was closed for more than an hour while the crash was investigated.

The woman has been charged with driving without due care and attention and driving as an unaccompanied learner driver.

