Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police say the gold sedan, that almost snapped a power pole in two, evaded police.
Police say the gold sedan, that almost snapped a power pole in two, evaded police.
Crime

Crash cuts power to 600 as offender flees scene

Ashley Pillhofer
15th Jan 2020 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are working to identify a driver who cut power to more than 600 people after ploughing into a power pole.

The gold sedan drew police attention when it allegedly accelerated away from officers during a routine traffic stop on Grenden St about 10pm last night.

Police say the gold sedan, that almost snapped a power pole in two, evaded police.
Police say the gold sedan, that almost snapped a power pole in two, evaded police.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the unit attempted to intercept the car when it went through a give-way sign and crashed into the pole on Hamilton St.

He said the driver then fled the car, which police say was not stolen.

The police spokesman said it was not clear why the driver evaded police or fled the scene.

Ergon Energy reported the crash cut power to 623 homes in North Mackay including Canberra St, Malcomson St and Evans Ave.

It has since been restored.

Police investigations are continuing.

ergon energy mackay crime mackay crimecrash mackay police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Video that got a man sacked

      Video that got a man sacked
      • 15th Jan 2020 12:00 PM

      Top Stories

        LETTER: Royals not welcome on Coast

        premium_icon LETTER: Royals not welcome on Coast

        News The mayor’s suggestion that Harry and Megan move here will never happen

        IN COURT: Four people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Four people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today

        Violent awakening as whale drags boat for 200m

        premium_icon Violent awakening as whale drags boat for 200m

        News Two men were given a pre-dawn shock when their boat was taken for a ride.

        Heritage-listed flour mill arch could fail ‘any time’

        premium_icon Heritage-listed flour mill arch could fail ‘any time’

        News ‘By today’s standards, it’s not safe’