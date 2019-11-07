Menu
Three four-wheel-drives have collided on the Bruce Hwy.
Crime

CRASH DELAYS: Woman injured, driver drug tested

Alistair Brightman
Jessica Cook
by and
7th Nov 2019 1:02 PM
A WOMAN has been injured and a driver is being drug tested after a crash 5km north of Tiaro on the Bruce Hwy.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 11am where three four-wheel-drives had collided.

One female patient was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

The Chronicle understands the driver was escorted from the scene by police and will undergo a drug test in hospital.

His car was seized and the Forensic Crash Unit has also been notified.

Traffic control remains in place and the road has been reduced to one lane.

It is unknown when the road will reopen but motorists are warned to expect lengthy delays.

