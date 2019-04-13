Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

CBD crash driver four times over limit

13th Apr 2019 11:51 AM

A driver whose car struck three pedestrians in Brisbane was allegedly four times over the legal alcohol limit, police say.

The 28-year-old man's car struck three 18-year-olds crossing Adelaide St into King George Square about 12.45am on Saturday.

The Redbank Plains man was detained by officers and returned a blood alcohol concentration of 0.234, more than four times the legal limit, police said.

The two women and man who were hit were taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The driver is due to face the Brisbane Magistrates Court on April 26 charged with drink driving and unlicensed driving.

crash drunk driver injuries qps teens

Top Stories

    Brazen thief drove on wrong side of the road in stolen car

    premium_icon Brazen thief drove on wrong side of the road in stolen car

    Crime From taking cars, electronic goods and luxury items, a court has heard he takes every opportunity to steal.

    Coast businesses feature in a best of Queensland list

    premium_icon Coast businesses feature in a best of Queensland list

    Business 'We are always working to keep improving the business.'

    Alleged murder of Pialba grandfather Wayne Thackrah in court

    premium_icon Alleged murder of Pialba grandfather Wayne Thackrah in court

    Crime Noel Nicholas Hilder is facing a charge of murder.

    Machete-wielding ex: "I told you I would kill you"

    premium_icon Machete-wielding ex: "I told you I would kill you"

    Crime He told police officers he would kill her a day earlier.