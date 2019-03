One of the cars involved in a crash on Pallas St, Maryborough.

A TWO-CAR crash in Maryborough about 8.30pm on Friday night resulted in a man being taken to Hervey Bay Hospital.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Media said the man was suffering neck, back and leg pains after the crash and travelled to hospital in a stable condition.

Police directed traffic at the scene until the cars were removed on Friday night.