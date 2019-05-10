Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics. David Nielsen
CRASH: M'boro driver allegedly left behind injured passenger

Carlie Walker
by
10th May 2019 11:15 AM
A MARYBOROUGH driver allegedly ran from the scene of a serious at Bauple, leaving behind a critically injured passenger who later had to be airlifted to hospital.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media said the 20-year-old male driver had crossed to the wrong side of the road and went down an embankment while travelling on the Bauple-Woolooga Rd about 2.45pm.

The spokeswoman said when police and paramedics arrived, the driver had left the scene of the crash, leaving the passenger who was in a "deteriorating" condition.

The 28-year-old man suffered neck, shoulder and leg injuries in the crash.

"He was airlifted with serious injuries," the spokeswoman said.

The man was taken to Brisbane Royal and Women's Hospital.

The driver later returned to the scene complaining of feeling unwell.

He was transported to hospital.

The spokeswoman said false number plates had allegedly been found on the vehicle.

Investigations into the crash were continuing.

