The motorcyclist has been seriously injured.

The motorcyclist has been seriously injured. Tobi Loftus

A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries after colliding with a tree on Sunday morning.

The crash happened about 8.50am when motorcycle left the road, leaving the rider with suspected chest and spinal injuries.

No information was available regarding the age or gender of the rider.

A rescue helicopter has been tasked to the scene.