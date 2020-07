The scene of a two-vehicle crash at Craignish

A PERSON was trapped for 30 minutes after a two vehicle crash at Craignish. Emergency services, including critical care paramedics, were called to the intersection of Pialba Burrum Heads and Castles South Roads about 8.35am Monday.

A white SUV and a 4WD towing a large boat collided. The patient was taken to Hervey Bay hospital in a stable condition. The Pialba-Burrum Heads Rd was blocked in both directions but has since re-opened.