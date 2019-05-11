Menu
CRASH: Search for driver continues after hit and run

Carlie Walker
by
11th May 2019 12:01 AM
A DRIVER who swerved into a teenager on a bike on Gympie Rd in Tinana on Wednesday before driving of still hasn't been caught.

Police are continuing to investigate after the incident, which left the 18-year-old boy with arm injuries after he was thrown from his bike, hitting the footpath.

He was taken to Maryborough Hospital after the crash.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media said the driver veered back onto Gympie Rd after the incident and left the scene before police and paramedics arrived.

