CRASH: Search for driver continues after hit and run

A DRIVER who swerved into a teenager on a bike on Gympie Rd in Tinana on Wednesday before driving of still hasn't been caught.

Police are continuing to investigate after the incident, which left the 18-year-old boy with arm injuries after he was thrown from his bike, hitting the footpath.

He was taken to Maryborough Hospital after the crash.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media said the driver veered back onto Gympie Rd after the incident and left the scene before police and paramedics arrived.