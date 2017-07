Mum, son died in 'massive explosion' when crane hit ute

ONE person is believed to trapped in a vehicle after a crash at Torbanlea.

The crash happened on the Bruce Hwy about 6.15pm.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Media said a number of emergency service units were at the scene.

More information to come.