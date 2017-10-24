Crash miracle the face of Flying Doctor campaign

SURVIVORS: Maryborough girls(centre) Jade-Elle Brown with her twin sisters and Molly and Ruby.

SURVIVORS: Maryborough girls(centre) Jade-Elle Brown with her twin sisters and Molly and Ruby. Alistair Brightman

MOLLY Brown does not remember the first time she was on-board a Flying Doctors Service plane.

Aged just six, she was seriously injured when the car she was travelling in collided with a motorhome on the Bruce Hwy near Torbanlea in 2013.

Her big sister Jade-Elle, then eight, climbed back into the wreckage and freed Molly, an act which last year earned her a bravery award from the Governor of Queensland.

STORY: Four people, including two children, injured in crash

As her twin sister Ruby, her grandfather and Jade-Elle were treated at the scene, Molly, who had become trapped when the motorhome landed on the car roof, had to be airlifted out by the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

Now, she has the honour of being the face of an RFDS campaign.

Three months ago the service approached Molly to be part of their Disc campaign, which encourages supermarket shoppers to buy a paper wall token and write a message on it to be displayed in store.

Her photo can now be seen in 288 Woolworths and fuel outlets in New South Wales and Queensland.

CRASH: The vehicle which had Molly and her two sisters inside was crushed by a motor home on the Bruce Highway. Simon Smith

She and her two sisters have also featured together on a large poster for the same campaign.

At $2 each, all money made from the tokens goes towards the service.

Molly's mum, Justine, said the entire ordeal three years ago was "a nightmare".

"We're very grateful for the royal flying doctors," she said.

"They were very quick and well orchestrated (and) we were in Brisbane maybe an hour and a half after (the accident)."

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY NEWS AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

As for the new campaign, Ms Brown said she was proud to see her daughter as the face of such an important campaign.

"It's great to give back to the community having been on the receiving end of using a service like that," she said.

"It truly is wonderful. People can leave comments on the discs which are lovely."

Molly said she had a message for her saviours.

"Really, just thank you," she said.