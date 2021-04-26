Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crash victim Burrum River's Sharlene Urosevic, who had just graduated from Riverside Christian College.
Crash victim Burrum River's Sharlene Urosevic, who had just graduated from Riverside Christian College.
News

Crash that killed Coast student still being investigated

Carlie Walker
26th Apr 2021 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

More than five months after the crash that claimed the life of a Fraser Coast graduate, it is still being investigated.

Sharlene Urosevic, 18, was critically injured in the crash at Iveragh on November 21 and died from her injuries after 19 days on life support.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Police Service said no charges had been laid in regards to the crash, but investigations were ongoing.

The Riverside Christian College student had just finished Year 12.

She had celebrated her formal the night before to crash and was heading off to celebrate when the car she was a passenger in left the road and rolled several times across the Bruce Highway, near Gladstone.

At the time, Sharlene’s sister Jaydene paid tribute to her life, saying her sister was a selfless, caring young woman.

Originally published as Crash that killed Coast student still being investigated

fccrash
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Beattie’s brutal takedown of best ‘frenemies’ Rudd, Turnbull

        Premium Content Beattie’s brutal takedown of best ‘frenemies’ Rudd, Turnbull

        Politics Former Qld premier Peter Beattie has delivered a stinging verdict on why ex-PMs Rudd and Turnbull failed to live up to their great expectations.

        Secret Palaszczuk Government emails to remain hidden

        Premium Content Secret Palaszczuk Government emails to remain hidden

        News Secret emails sent between Palaszczuk government ministers using their private...

        Social housing numbers jump 213 every year for six years

        Premium Content Social housing numbers jump 213 every year for six years

        News About 213 state owned and managed public homes have been added to the Palaszczuk...

        A whole new app experience coming your way

        A whole new app experience coming your way

        News This is moving to a new home for a better digital experience