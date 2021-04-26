Crash victim Burrum River's Sharlene Urosevic, who had just graduated from Riverside Christian College.

Crash victim Burrum River's Sharlene Urosevic, who had just graduated from Riverside Christian College.

More than five months after the crash that claimed the life of a Fraser Coast graduate, it is still being investigated.

Sharlene Urosevic, 18, was critically injured in the crash at Iveragh on November 21 and died from her injuries after 19 days on life support.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Police Service said no charges had been laid in regards to the crash, but investigations were ongoing.

The Riverside Christian College student had just finished Year 12.

She had celebrated her formal the night before to crash and was heading off to celebrate when the car she was a passenger in left the road and rolled several times across the Bruce Highway, near Gladstone.

At the time, Sharlene’s sister Jaydene paid tribute to her life, saying her sister was a selfless, caring young woman.



Originally published as Crash that killed Coast student still being investigated