CRASH TRAGEDY: Man dies after rollover near M’boro

An elderly man has died after his car rolled on the Fraser Coast earlier this month.

An elderly man has died after his car rolled on the Fraser Coast earlier this month.

A MARYBOROUGH man has died as a result of injuries sustained in a single vehicle traffic crash earlier this month.

on April 12.

At about 3pm on April 12 a 4WD was travelling east on Maryborough-Biggenden Road at Yerra when the vehicle has left the road and rolled down an embankment.

The driver and sole occupant, a Maryborough man in his seventies, was transported to the Royal Brisbane and Woman's Hospital.

The man died on April 17 as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Forensic Crash Unit officers continue to investigate in incident.