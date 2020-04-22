Menu
An elderly man has died after his car rolled on the Fraser Coast earlier this month.
CRASH TRAGEDY: Man dies after rollover near M’boro

Jessica Cook
22nd Apr 2020 3:50 PM
A MARYBOROUGH man has died as a result of injuries sustained in a single vehicle traffic crash earlier this month.

on April 12.

At about 3pm on April 12 a 4WD was travelling east on Maryborough-Biggenden Road at Yerra when the vehicle has left the road and rolled down an embankment.

The driver and sole occupant, a Maryborough man in his seventies, was transported to the Royal Brisbane and Woman's Hospital.

The man died on April 17 as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Forensic Crash Unit officers continue to investigate in incident.

