CRASH TRAGEDY: Man dies after rollover near M’boro
A MARYBOROUGH man has died as a result of injuries sustained in a single vehicle traffic crash earlier this month.
on April 12.
At about 3pm on April 12 a 4WD was travelling east on Maryborough-Biggenden Road at Yerra when the vehicle has left the road and rolled down an embankment.
The driver and sole occupant, a Maryborough man in his seventies, was transported to the Royal Brisbane and Woman's Hospital.
The man died on April 17 as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
Forensic Crash Unit officers continue to investigate in incident.