CRASH TRIBUTE: Community mourns much-loved Coast mum

Much-loved mum of two Vicki McGrath was killed in a crash on Beelbi Creek Rd on Sunday.

VICKI McGrath never left her friends or family without telling they how much she loved them.

Now, her best friend Karen Bellert wishes she could talk to Vicki one last time, to let her know how many people felt the same.

Vicki, 39, was killed when the car she was driving left Beelbi Creek Rd and crashed into a tree.

The Burrum Town mum of two died at the scene.

Her children were also in the car and were taken to hospital.

On Monday, Karen remembered Vicki as a loving mum, a selfless community volunteer and a fantastic friend.

"She loved her kids, she would do anything for her children," Karen said.

"She loved her children with all her heart."

Karen and Vicki became friends while working at the Miners Arms Hotel.

Vicki was a popular employee among both the staff and patrons.

Karen spent the day at the beach with Vicki on Sunday and the memories that were made will now stay with her forever.

As Karen left, Vicki turned to her and told her how much she loved her.

Karen said that memory will always be precious to her.

"She was just an amazing person," she said.

As a volunteer at recreation days at Torbanlea, Vicki was an unsung hero, Karen said.

"She's one of those people who work in the background and no one knew how much she did," she said.

Jenny Bettess also shared fond memories of her friend.

"She was very bubbly and outgoing," Ms Bettess said.

"Her kids were everything to her - she was a very family-orientated kind of girl.

"She was very close to her mum and dad, they were a very close family."