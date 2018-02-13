Crash victim gifted new bike after remarkable recovery

ONE look at Nathan Mills and it's hard to believe just a few weeks ago he may never have been able to walk again.

NEW BIKE: Nathan Mills, 9, and Hervey Bay Vietnam Veterans Association secretary John Rutland with the new bike gifted by the town's Vietnam Veteran groups. Nathan made a remarkable recovery after a car accident on January 17. Blake Antrobus

The nine-year-old Torquay boy was hit by a car while riding his bike last month.

He suffered shocking injuries, which included a bike pedal piercing his leg and the skin from his bottom to his neck being ripped off.

Nathan was taken to hospital with leg injuries after being hit by a car on January 17. Contributed

His family feared the worst.

It was a difficult road to recovery, but after weeks of physiotherapy, orthopaedic appointments and two weeks on crutches, Nathan is fit and healthier than ever.

Hhis most prized possession, a bike worth about $300, was destroyed during the accident.

Hervey Bay Vietnam Veterans Association has given him a new bike.

Nathan was taken to hospital with leg injuries after being hit by a car on January 17. Contributed

Looking at her son with his new bike, Nathan's mother Nicki Weultjes could hardly believe his recovery.

"He hasn't been on a bike for a month," Ms Weultjes said.

"It's such a great donation, it just shows there are so many nice people in the community willing to give generously."

Nathan was delighted as well, saying he was "really excited" to get back into riding.

The local branches of Vietnam Veterans Association and the Vietnam Veterans of Australia quickly rallied to provide the funds for a bike.

Hervey Bay VVA secretary John Rutland said it was a personal issue for their group.

"We had a volunteer on the scene when Nathan was hit last month," Mr Rutland said.

"We were told the bike was wrecked, so we thought we'd do something for the young man."

Both organisations raised about $200 to cover the costs.

For Mr Rutland, seeing the smile on Nathan's face was "magic".