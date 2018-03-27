Crash victim might be less than two months from coming home

Bitz came to visit after Ian's accident.

IAN Weis might be less than two months away from returning home to his best friend Bitz.

The Tinana man was involved in a horror crash at Maryborough on March 19 last year, leaving him a quadriplegic.

But after a year of recovering in a Brisbane hospital, this week renovations started on Ian's home that will improve his comfort and independence.

And waiting for him to walk through that door again is his beloved dog, Bitz.

Ian's niece, Lesley Smith, said she can't wait for the day Ian comes home and said she knows it will be a joyful reunion.

For now Bitz is living with her parents on their property, but she knows Bitz is waiting every day for Ian's return.

"I know he can't wait to get home," Lesley said.

Ian will have three carers around the clock when he does return home, ensuring he has everything he needs.

The renovations to his home are expected to take about six weeks to complete and Ian could be home as early as mid-May, Lesley said.

The day of the crash remains a heartbreaking memory for the family.

Ian was riding a scooter when he collided with a sedan on the corner of Alice and Russell Sts.

His heart stopped beating, but fortunately two nurses were in the car involved in the collision and they were able to perform CPR and save his life.

But the battle was just beginning for Ian, who was left with fractures in his spinal column, as well as a dislocated C4 and broken C5 and C6, which damaged his spinal cord.

He also fractured his back, ribs and had numerous other internal injuries.

Before the crash, Ian had always been very active, having worked hard his whole life.

He owned and managed Wanamara Quarter Horse Stud at Mungar for more than 30 years and he loved fishing and camping.

Despite his injuries, Lesley said Ian was slowly regaining some feeling in his extremities and a few short weeks after the crash a flicker of movement was visible in his fingers.

Ian recently moved into a Special Mobility Chair, controlled by his chin and a sipper puffer.

The chair also has a hand control which nurses, carers, family, friends and Ian can operate, once more arm and hand function returns.

He has had his feeding tube removed and can now each solid food.

Money is being raised to help Ian transition when he gets home.

A Go Fund Me Page aims to raise money for a suitable vehicle that will allow Ian's carers, family and friends to take him to see doctors, specialists, a physiotherapist and on social outings.

In addition to the modifications to the house, Lesley is also hoping automatic doors can be installed to give Ian more independence.

The cost of a suitable vehicle is between $25,000 and $30,000, with a further cost of $5000 to fit a rear air conditioner into the back of the vehicle to help maintain a stable temperature for Ian.

The purchase of automatic doors will cost $10,000.

If you want to make a donation, click here.