Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two people died in a serious crash at Gunalda in March.
Two people died in a serious crash at Gunalda in March.
News

Crash victim’s daughter sees driver face M’boro court

Carlie Walker
8th Sep 2020 3:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CRASH victim's daughter sat in court as the man who allegedly caused the fatal collision appeared.

Jamie McGregor Franklin, 26, appeared in Maryborough Magistrates Court briefly while his charge, dangerously operating a vehicle causing death, was read out.

The two-car crash happened on Anderleigh Rd in Gunalda on March 6.

Glenwood couple Lindsay and Robyn Jensen were killed in the crash.

Mr Franklin was also injured in the crash, along with two passengers in his car.

They were travelling with their border collies when the two vehicles collided.

The case was adjourned until October 6 and Franklin's bail was enlarged.

More Stories

dangerous driving charge fccrash gunalda maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’Something in the water’: Governor's M’boro roots marked

        Premium Content ’Something in the water’: Governor's M’boro roots marked

        News A plaque in his honour was unveiled in Maryborough

        What you need to know about $1.5m road upgrade

        Premium Content What you need to know about $1.5m road upgrade

        News New traffic lights and a footpath are some of the upgrades included in a $1.5...

        Queensland records two new cases

        Premium Content Queensland records two new cases

        News Queensland has recorded two new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours