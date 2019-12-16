Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The scene where a 17-year-old boy was killed and a 15-year-old girl left in a critical condition.
The scene where a 17-year-old boy was killed and a 15-year-old girl left in a critical condition.
News

Teen crash victim named as family starts funeral fundraiser

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
16th Dec 2019 12:30 AM | Updated: 9:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE family of a teenage boy killed when a suspected stolen car he was a passenger in rolled on a suburban Blackwater street last Thursday, has started a fundraiser to help cover funeral costs.

William Langlo, 17, died when the vehicle struck a level crossing boom gate on Columba Access Road.

"As you know my nephew has lost his life in a car accident," an aunty wrote on Facebook at the weekend.

"He was only young.

"As we know funeral costs are not cheap.

"I'm trying to help my little sister, she is grieving enough.

"Anything would be really appreciated.

"I know it's a lot to ask so close to Xmas."

On Sunday evening the fundraising page had raised $480 of a $2500 target to help with the cost of William's funeral.

A 15-year-old girl who was the driver of the vehicle suffered critical injuries in the crash.

On Friday she was flown to the Queensland Children's Hospital where on Sunday she remained in a critical condition.

More Stories

Show More
blackwater fatal crash editors picks fatal crashes queensland children's hospital foundation queensland police services
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dog squad on the hunt for ‘hoons’ after crash near Gympie

        premium_icon Dog squad on the hunt for ‘hoons’ after crash near Gympie

        Crime Two men are on the run after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle near Gympie last night.

        Highs to hit 40s as SEQ swelters in heatwave

        premium_icon Highs to hit 40s as SEQ swelters in heatwave

        Weather Parts of southeast Queensland are set to jump 10C above average

        Surgery wait times broken: MP pushes for faster response

        premium_icon Surgery wait times broken: MP pushes for faster response

        News Ted Sorensen claims locals are waiting too long for emergency surgery

        Dingoes dispute between Butchulla and State Govt goes on

        premium_icon Dingoes dispute between Butchulla and State Govt goes on

        News The statement said the creation of a communication and education officer