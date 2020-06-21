Crash victim's mum says roadside memorial ‘not safe’

Roadside memorial for Chloe McArthur and Connor Andersen beside the Bruce Highway near Torbanlea. Photo: Alistair Brightman

THE mother of a teenage crash victim has asked people to stop adding to the memorial created for her daughter on the Bruce Highway.

Becky McArthur said while she was moved by the tributes left for her daughter Chloe and her boyfriend Connor Andersen at the place where they died at Torbanlea she feared the location was not a safe spot.

Ms McArthur has asked Fraser Coast councillor Daniel Sanderson for the memorial to be moved somewhere in Maryborough so the people who loved Chloe and Connor have somewhere safe to mourn.

Chloe McArthur, 17, from Maryborough who was killed in a crash with a truck near Torbanlea. Contributed

The growing memorial was dangerous for people trying to access is and could be a distraction, Ms McArthur feared.

The crash happened about 1.45am on June 12.

Chloe McArthur, 17, had just finished logging night hours on the Bruce Highway when her 21-year-old boyfriend Connor Andersen took over and started driving the pair back to Maryborough.

Chloe's funeral will be held tomorrow at 11am at Maryborough Crematorium.

It is by invitation only as restrictions remain in place due to the coronavirus.