Crash witnesses sought after 81-year-old hurt in Maryborough

POLICE are seeking witnesses to a single-vehicle crash that happened in Maryborough late last month.

The vehicle rolled at the intersection of Ferry St and Sussex St on April 29 at about 1.10pm.

The 81-year-old driver of the silver Toyota told police he crashed his vehicle after swerving to avoid hitting another vehicle.

The elderly motorist was injured as a result of the crash.

Senior Constable Melanie Ryan said no other vehicles were at the scene when officers arrived.

“Police are seeking any further information regarding the incident,” she said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have information is urged to contact the Maryborough watch-house.