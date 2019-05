A woman has been treated for neck injuries after a crash in Urraween.

A WOMAN has been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital with neck pain after a car crashed into a wall on Urraween Rd in Urraween about noon on Thursday.

The single- vehicle crash happened at Urraween Medical Centre.

Police and fire crews along with paramedics attended the scene.