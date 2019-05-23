Menu
Subscribe Today's Paper
CRASH: Woman injured after colliding with fence on Bay road

Carlie Walker
by
23rd May 2019 9:40 AM
A WOMAN has been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after crashing into a fence on the intersection of Banksia Park Drive and Boat Harbour Drive.

Police and paramedics attended the scene of the crash, which happened about 8.20am on Thursday.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

fccrash fence hervey bay scarness
Fraser Coast Chronicle

