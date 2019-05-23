CRASH: Woman injured after colliding with fence on Bay road

A WOMAN has been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after crashing into a fence on the intersection of Banksia Park Drive and Boat Harbour Drive.

Police and paramedics attended the scene of the crash, which happened about 8.20am on Thursday.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was taken to hospital in a stable condition.