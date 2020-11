EMERGENCY services have been kept busy in Maryborough, with two crashes within an hour of each other.

A reported three car crash happened at the intersection of Ann and Ferry streets about 2.17pm.

Three people were assessed by paramedics and two taken to Maryborough Hospital.

Then at 3.10pm, a two car crash happened on Royle St in Maryborough West.

Two patients were taken to Maryborough Hospital in a stable condition.