Crashing stolen car lands new dad before M’boro court

New dad Phillip Michael Daveson was released on immediate parole.

ONLY three days before he was caught driving a stolen car, a new father had been placed on a suspended prison sentence for other offences.

Phillip Michael Daveson, 28, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to a series of offences, including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, failing to comply with the duties of a driver involved in a crash and possessing utensils or pipes that had been used.

The court heard the charges all related to one incident at Cherwell on August 24.

Daveson had spent 72 days in pre-sentence custody at Maryborough Correctional Centre and taken steps to 'improve' his life including attending Alcoholics Anonymous after finding out he was going to be a father.

But he suffered from depression and ADHD, the court was told.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said Daveson had been the driver of a vehicle involved in an incident and the vehicle had been stolen at some stage and he was unlawfully using it.

Daveson was given a head sentence of four months for the fresh offences and he was ordered to serve the suspended six month sentence he received in August in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

Magistrate Fowler said the two prison sentences would be served concurrently.

Daveson was immediately released on parole.

He will remain on parole for six months and is disqualified from driving for three months.