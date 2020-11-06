Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
New dad Phillip Michael Daveson was released on immediate parole.
New dad Phillip Michael Daveson was released on immediate parole.
Crime

Crashing stolen car lands new dad before M’boro court

Carlie Walker
6th Nov 2020 3:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ONLY three days before he was caught driving a stolen car, a new father had been placed on a suspended prison sentence for other offences.

Phillip Michael Daveson, 28, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to a series of offences, including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, failing to comply with the duties of a driver involved in a crash and possessing utensils or pipes that had been used.

The court heard the charges all related to one incident at Cherwell on August 24.

Daveson had spent 72 days in pre-sentence custody at Maryborough Correctional Centre and taken steps to 'improve' his life including attending Alcoholics Anonymous after finding out he was going to be a father.

But he suffered from depression and ADHD, the court was told.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said Daveson had been the driver of a vehicle involved in an incident and the vehicle had been stolen at some stage and he was unlawfully using it.

Daveson was given a head sentence of four months for the fresh offences and he was ordered to serve the suspended six month sentence he received in August in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

Magistrate Fowler said the two prison sentences would be served concurrently.

Daveson was immediately released on parole.

He will remain on parole for six months and is disqualified from driving for three months.

More Stories

court fccourt fccrime fcpolice maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GOING GREEN: New stats reveal Coast’s recycling habits

        Premium Content GOING GREEN: New stats reveal Coast’s recycling habits

        News Fresh data reveals how much rubbish has been saved from landfill as the Fraser Coast embraces green living

        Blaze started by illegal campfire continues to burn on island

        Premium Content Blaze started by illegal campfire continues to burn on...

        News A number of camping areas and roads on the northern part of the island have been...

        Car and truck collide on Bruce Highway near M’boro

        Premium Content Car and truck collide on Bruce Highway near M’boro

        News It is believed a car and a truck collided near the Bruce Highway.

        WANTED: Warrant issued as death investigation continues

        Premium Content WANTED: Warrant issued as death investigation continues

        News Police consider Daniel Baumgart to be dangerous and warn against approaching him...