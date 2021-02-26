New plans for popular Esplanade eatery revealed

Hervey Bay's Crazy Joe's Pizza is getting a revamp, with some surprising new additions in store.

Sitting along the beachfront, Torquay's Crazy Joe's Pizza has been around for nearly two years and wandering down the Esplanade, some of you may be wondering what's recently been going on behind its closed doors.

With owners, Joseph Attard and Cheryl McLean, taking a break from their delicious eatery from February 15 this year, creating pizza has been replaced with some other works in the store.

Among other changes, the first you may notice is an empty fridge and bain-marie sit empty no longer in the pizzeria when Cheryl and Joseph reopen in a week, on March 2.

Don’t worry, the original pizza you all know and love is still staying in town.

"You may have noticed we've had an ice-cream freezer and a bain-marie that have been empty from day one," Cheryl told The Fraser Coast Chronicle.

"They're now inaction, turned on and ready to delight your tastebuds when we open up again on Tuesday.

"The ice-cream freezer will be filled with Mammino's, from Childers."

Tables are also back for the restaurant, with the dining-in concept changing slightly.

"When we opened originally, we opened with casual dining and then, with COVID-19, we had to take that away," Cheryl said.

"So, now we want to bring the tables back, staying as a takeaway but giving people the option to sit down with their takeaway.

"We've condensed our kitchen to allow a couple of tables inside now, too."

New meals and sides, along with something sweet for your tastebuds will be welcomed when Crazy Joe’s reopens next Tuesday.

And, joining the original recipes Crazy Joe's is known for are some new meals and sides.

"We have brought in air-baked chips, loaded chips, baked veggies, nibbles and bite ranges," Joseph said.

"We have homemade pasta - bolognese, carbonara, lasagne - which will change weekly,

"These new things will roll out gradually and might change because, like everything in a business, this is trial and error to see what works for us and our customers."