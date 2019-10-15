Cream of Criers...Why Faces of Fraser Coast are best in Oz

CREAM OF THE CRIERS: Maryborough ambassadors Ken Ashford and Carmel Murdoch won first place for their beautiful regalia at the 30th Australian Town Crier Championships.

TWO of the Fraser Coast's much-loved ambassadors have taken out a category at a national Town Crier competition.

Heritage City Town Crier Ken Ashford and his official attendant Carmel Murdoch aka Mary Heritage beat the best with their beautiful regalia at the 30th Australian Town Crier Championships.

Mr Ashford was also awarded the third loudest cry of the competition as well as placing third overall in the Over 65 section.

Held in Echuca and Moama, on either side of the Murray River on the NSW-Victorian border, the national competition has just finished with with a week of International Competitions still to come.

Mr Ashford has competed in almost every national championship for the past 15 years as well as testing his vocals at the World Championships held in Maryborough in 2005.

"The event is a great opportunity to represent and promote the Fraser Coast region and enlighten people of the interesting and beautiful attractions that we have," Mr Ashford said.

Town Criers carry out ambassadorial and ceremonial roles at tourism and local events and welcome visitors.

Mr Ashford said his role was a "great way of instilling pride in the locals and making them feel good".

Tournament judges rank each cry on content, inflexion of voice, controlled breathing and posture as well choreography.