Create a bookmark for the Fraser Coast libraries

DRAW INSPIRATION: Some of the previous Design a Bookmark competition winners, which were then printed and distributed to the Fraser Coast Libraries.

CREATE a design for a bookmark that will be printed for the world to see - well, the Fraser Coast at least.

Community librarian Lou Collings said it was time to get those creative juices flowing.

"There is no particular theme. It's open to all age groups, with five different categories,” she said.

"The adult bookmarks are always very popular, along with the littlies, who often do wonderful bright abstracts.

"Last year's adult winner did a lovely drawing of Middle Lighthouse Big Woody Island built 1866 - but there was a great variety of wonderful designs.”

Lou said they had hundreds of each of the winning entries printed each year.

"Winning entries are judged on originality, design and reproducibility,” Lou said.

"Winners will receive a prize and also have their design printed and distributed in branches of the Fraser Coast Libraries.”

The Design a Bookmark competition has been running since 2007.

Visit www.frasercoast.qld. gov.au/libraries for an entry form. Entries close March 4.